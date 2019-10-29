Nearly $195,000 in grants for North Delta PACs

Seventeen PACs in North Delta are set to receive the funding via provincial community gaming grants

Seventeen school parent advisory councils in North Delta are getting a share of nearly $195,000 in funding from the provincial government.

In a press release on Monday, Oct. 28, Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon announced the PACs would be getting the funding by way of provincial community gaming grants, which provide up to $140 million to roughly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. each year.

Schools receive PAC funding each year to provide students with a variety of extracurricular experiences, including field trips, music, sports and playground equipment, and writing and debate competitions.

“Making sure kids have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities is something I strongly support. This funding helps students be included in extracurricular activities regardless of family income,” Kahlon said in a press release.

For the 2019-2020 school year, more than 1,300 school and district PACs throughout B.C. are receiving approximately $11 million in community gaming grant funding.

Funding amounts for school PACs are currently set at a rate of $20 per student, based on enrollment numbers at the start of the previous school year. The grant funding amount for district PACs is currently set at $2,500 per year.

Here’s how much each North Delta school PAC is getting this year:

• Annieville Elementary School PAC: $5,740

• Brooke Elementary School PAC: $6,400

• Burnsview Secondary School PAC: $15,820

• Chalmers Elementary School PAC: $9,400

• Cougar Canyon Elementary School PAC: $10,220

• Delview Secondary School PAC: $13,820

• Devon Gardens Elementary School PAC: $7,400

• Gray Elementary School PAC: $11,040

• Heath Traditional Elementary School PAC: $4,460

• Immaculate Conception School PSG: $9,200

• Jarvis Traditional Elementary School PAC: $9,500

• McCloskey Elementary School PAC: $7,500

• North Delta Secondary School PAC: $21,200

• Richardson Elementary School PAC: $8,420

• Sands Secondary School PAC: $15,180

• Seaquam Secondary School PAC: $27,940

• Sunshine Hills Elementary School PAC: $11,120



