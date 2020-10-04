FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

NDP promise rebate for drivers on any ICBC earnings during COVID-19 pandemic

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

The NDP and the Liberals both released major promises on Sunday (Oct. 4), just short of halfway through the short provincial election campaign.

In a news release, the NDP pledged to return any profits earned by the Insurance Corp. of B.C. during the pandemic to drivers if the party was re-elected. The party said the rebate would come on May 1, the same time as they promise an average 20 per cent reduction in insurance premiums for the average driver.

The promise, released by Vancouver-Point Grey candidate – and former minister in charge of ICBC – David Eby stands in contrast to earlier statements from Eby and the auto insurer. In April, during the height of the pandemic, ICBC said it had been “directed by government to analyze the impact of the pandemic on our organization,” although there was no news of a rebate in the following months.

In a statement to Black Press Media in mid-September, just over a week prior to calling the election, Eby’s office did not commit to a rebate.

“If ICBC does end up with a surplus as a result of the pandemic, combined with money saving reforms we have already implemented, we have passed a law requiring that surplus must be used to benefit drivers,” he said. “It could be through a rebate, a capital build that helps keep future rates low, or some combination of the two.”

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year, compared to the same time in 2019, as British Columbians stayed home and fewer vehicles were out on the roads. That amounts to roughly $329.5 million in financial savings in claim costs.

Black Press Media has reached out to the BC Liberals for comment on ICBC.

READ MORE: Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

READ MORE: BC Liberals promise referendum on City of Surrey policing services

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC NDPCoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Surrey’s Bose Corn Maze vandalized

Just Posted

BC Liberals promise referendum on City of Surrey policing services

If elected, Liberals said they would pause transition period

PHOTOS: Surrey’s Bose Corn Maze vandalized

Maze is to re-open today from 12-4 p.m.

White Rock Pier lights toned down

Resident says he’s happy to see an end to the nightly lightshow

Man, 67, in hospital following early-morning shooting in Surrey

RCMP Serious Crimes Unit working to determine if victim was intended target

White Rock Seniors Village staff member tests positive for COVID-19

One person is currently in self-isolation at home, says Fraser Health Authority

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

NDP promise rebate for drivers on any ICBC earnings during COVID-19 pandemic

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say

The Atikamekw mother of seven died soon after she filmed herself from her hospital bed

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Maple Ridge woman uses Peace Arch Park loophole to marry American beau

Elizabeth Rodriguez met San Diegan, Daniel Frausto, on live streaming app two years ago

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Most Read