BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP Leader John Horgan and BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media graphic)

NDP, Liberal, Green leaders set for televised debate on Oct. 13

A consortium of broadcasters will televise the 90-minute debate starting at 6:30 p.m.

The leaders of British Columbia’s three main political parties will meet face-to-face in a televised debate on Oct. 13.

A consortium of broadcasters will televise the 90-minute debate starting at 6:30 p.m. featuring NDP Leader John Horgan, B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Leader Sonia Furstenau.

A debate has also been announced between the parties on climate change and the economy in an online forum on Thursday.

New Democrat candidate George Heyman, the B.C. Liberals’ Peter Milobar and Green candidate Adam Olsen will represent their parties.

The online debate is presented by the Pembina Institute, a non-profit organization advocating for clean energy, and Catalyst Business Alliance, a group of Canadian companies that support a cleaner economy.

Heyman served as minister of environment and climate change strategy in the NDP cabinet, Olsen acted as interim leader of the Green party before Furstenau’s election, and Milobar was the Liberal party’s labour critic.

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP promises carbon neutral province by 2050

The Canadian Press

