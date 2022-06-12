‘NDP government continues to fail’: Surrey MLA calls action to toxic drug crisis

People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia’s chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province’s overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey/White Rock MLA says that B.C.’s government is failing the high number of individuals dying from drug overdose each month in the province.

BC Coroners Service’s latest report highlights that deaths from drug overdose is decreasing this year, January seeing the highest number of drug-related deaths at 210. Still, 161 people fatally overdosed in April.

An action plan to save lives from the toxic drug market is outlined in the Coroners’ report, yet “there continues to be little action and urgency from John Horgan and the NDP government as they disregard the life-saving goals and timelines laid out in this report,” Trevor Halford, MLA of Surrey/White Rock and official opposition critic for mental health and addictions said in a news release on Thursday (June 9).

While the number of men in the province experiencing fatal overdose is decreasing slightly over time, the number of older adults dying is slightly increasing.

“Every day that goes by without the urgency this crisis deserves from the NDP is a day wasted. People in our province deserve a coherent, province-wide strategy so when someone reaches out for help, they can immediately get the help they need,” Halford said.

Until safe, regulated drug supply is available, people should be taking drugs with a trusted individual who can assist them if they overdose, B.C.’s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a news release on Thursday (June 9).

Health Canada announced on May 31 that a personal possession limit of 2.5 cumulative grams would be decriminalized starting next year. Advocates, including Lapointe say this number is too low for those who are most at-risk of overdosing.

“It’s time for the NDP government to get its priorities straight and take action to stop the tragic loss of life,” Halford said.

– With files from Jane Skrypnek

