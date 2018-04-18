NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

The New Democrats are giving “a failing grade” to the latest Liberal budget when it comes to ensuring equal pay for women.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson told the House of Commons the budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity, lacks funding for universal childcare and doesn’t reform EI requirements that she says discriminates against women.

Gender equality and a national pharmacare plan were two of the cornerstones of the federal budget released in February.

The budget, for the first time in Canadian history, went through a full gender-based analysis, with considerations of how every budgetary measure would impact men, women, boys and girls in different ways. Age, ethnicity, income and disability were also taken into account.

READ MORE: Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision

“While the prime minister claims he’s a feminist, he’s failed to act on the most pressing facing woman in Canada,” she said.

On Tuesday, Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef responded to the New Democrat’s criticism, saying the NDP report contains “inaccuracies and omissions.”

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Phoenix pay problems drop slightly; bigger decline unlikely until late spring

Just Posted

Man facing 31 charges after Surrey arrest

Mitchell William Coubrough has topped Richmond RCMP’s most-wanted list for more than a year

BNSF offers to discuss railway’s debris-clearing ‘practices’

DFO ‘looking into’ South Surrey complaints

Cloverdale, Delta collaborators featured in upcoming Lego exhibition

Upcoming BrickCan exhibition to include Lego displays, competitions, vendors

White Rock Princess Party tickets on sale

Ninth-annual event set for July 28

White Rock staff ‘eager’ to fix buckled uptown paving

Sidewalk safety, replacement trees are priority items

$33 million in unpaid bridge tolls, 7 months into free crossings

Late fees and ICBC witholding driver’s license and car insurance renewal or purchase are consequences

B.C. First Nation builds tiny homes amid housing crisis

Open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous tenants, project aims for affordability and zero hydro usage

BC RCMP bust driver, then passenger for impaired driving

‘Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it’

1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out

A twin-engine Boeing 737 bound made emergency landing from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard

Bishops try to clarify Pope’s refusal to apologize for residential schools

Pope Francis has not apologized to survivors of Canada’s notoriously abusive residential schools

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, and was a mother of six

Racial slur at B.C. rink sparks educational program for minor hockey associations

BC Hockey investigation unable to verify use of racist comment by Salmon Arm player

Judge stays charges against 3 B.C. Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Most Read