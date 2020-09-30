NDP asks Elections BC to investigate alleged Liberal voter fraud in Surrey-Fleetwood

Campaign organizer MLA candidate Garry Thind allegedly solicited personal information from voters to request mail-in ballots over the internet

The NDP has asked Elections BC to investigate if election fraud has been committed in Surrey-Fleetwood after learning a campaign organizer for the Liberal party candidate in that riding, Garry Thind, allegedly solicited personal information from voters to request mail-in ballots over the internet.

Ravi Kahlon, NDP incumbent and MLA candidate for Delta North, raised the issue during a presser Wednesday morning at Hazelnut Meadows Park, at 14069 68 Ave. in Newton.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Thind for comment.

More to come…

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Election 2020Surrey