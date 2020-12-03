(News Bulletin file photo)

(News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

A police officer’s hunch and his a subsequent search of a car yielded weapons, drugs and cash in downtown Nanaimo last month.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the officer became suspicious at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 when he saw a “suspicious-looking vehicle” circling the downtown area. The vehicle was stopped on Victoria Crescent and while approaching the car, the officer saw two large knives on the back seat and a large bundle of money sticking out of the driver’s pocket.

When identified, it was learned the 46-year-old driver had an outstanding warrant for break-and-enter and uttering threats, and he was subsequently arrested.

“A search of his clothing found several grams of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine and the $700 in Canadian currency,” the press release said. “In addition to the drugs already found, a further search in the Nanaimo cell block resulted in 50 jeweller bags of suspected methamphetamine found secreted in the suspect’s underwear.”

A black replica Beretta CO2 firearm was also found under the front seat of the vehicle, which was of concern, as it was easily within reach of the driver and thankfully it didn’t come into play, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

RCMP officers occasionally come across people with replica firearms and it is sometimes hard for them to discern if the weapons are real or not, O’Brien said in the press release.

“An authentic looking replica firearm will always be treated as real and may tragically result in real-life consequences,” he said.

The driver was released unconditionally while the investigation continues and he could face charges of possession of a controlled substance. There will be no charges resulting from the seizure of the replica firearm or knives, the press release said.

In addition, the suspect vehicle’s tires had “virtually no tread,” was towed and won’t be allowed back on the road until such time as they are replaced with road-worthy tires, said the press release.

READ ALSO: Fentanyl and cash seized; two suspects arrested in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Suspect with cash and drugs crashes bicycle during chase in Nanaimo, gets arrested

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigate knife threat, make arrest for alleged drug trafficking

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Drug bustRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Nanaimo RCMP compare a replica pistol found in a suspect vehicle with an RCMP service pistol. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP compare a replica pistol found in a suspect vehicle with an RCMP service pistol. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Defence chief says CAF will be ready after ordering COVID-19 vaccine prep last week
Next story
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Just Posted

Lefeuvre Road, near Myrtle Road, was blocked to traffic on Thursday (Dec. 3) after an abandoned pickup truck was found on fire. Police are investigating to determine if there are any links to a killing an hour earlier in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Torched truck found in Abbotsford an hour after killing in Surrey

Police still investigating to determine if incidents are linked

Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Pretrial hit with human rights complaint over mattress

The inmate who lodged the complaint said he needed a second mattress to help him manage his arthritis

Kyle Mclauchlin in a photo posted to the “Kyle Mclauchlin’s road to recovery” page on gofundme.com.
Train crushes foot of Surrey man whose brother was first on the scene to help

‘We are just trying to be with him to keep him calm,” Fraser Mclauchlin says of injured sibling, Kyle

Fraser Health is opening a COVID-19 test collection centre at the South Surrey Park & Ride. It’s expected to open on Dec. 8. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)
Fraser Health to open COVID-19 test centre at South Surrey Park & Ride

It’s expected to open on Dec. 8

Clockwise from top left: Karen and Otto Froelich; Karen and Judy Reefschlager; Reefschlager and Karen Froelich celebrate the 25th annivesary of Northcrest Care Centre (Contributed photos)
White Rock trio recognized for being ‘pioneers in seniors’ care’

Karen and Otto Froelich and Judy Reefschlager honoured by BC Care Providers Association

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Janet Austin, the lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, not seen, swears in Premier John Horgan during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Horgan says he will look to fill gaps in the federal government’s sick-pay benefits program aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says province prepared to patch holes in new federal sick-pay benefits

Horgan said workers should not be denied pay when they are preventing COVID-19’s spread

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Most Read