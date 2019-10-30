Jeremy Cook, of Nanaimo, stands with a new decal to be featured on Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers. The decals, unveiled in Coquitlam, B.C. on Oct. 25, are part of a Mothers Against Drunk Driving initiative. (Tracy Crawford/MADD)

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

Mothers Against Drunk Driving has unveiled a new set of decals that are sure to reach the far corners of B.C., urging drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired.

The decals feature a photo of Nanaimo resident Jeremy Cook, who was 15 years old when he was struck by a drunk driver while riding in another car in October 2013. Forty decals will be attached to Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers and be driven all over the Canada, MADD said in a news release.

In total, the transport company has 240 similar decals on its trailers – each carrying a simple message: Report impaired drivers and prevent tragedies by calling 911.

From 2011 to 2018, an average of 57 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes annually in B.C., according to data from the province.

ALSO READ: After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

Cook suffered life-altering injuries in the crash, including a brain injury, long-term damage to his eyes and a collapsed lung. He still suffers from daily migraines, has nightmares and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“No one should ever have to go through this,” Cook said. “I’m sharing my photo and my story so that people can better understand the consequences of impaired driving, and so that they’ll call police if they see a driver they think might be impaired.”

Cook is the seventh crash victim to be included in the campaign since it launched in 2012.

“Sharing the powerful stories of victims is a crucial way to educate the public about the toll of impaired driving, and emphasize the importance of always driving sober,” said Dawn Regan, MADD Chief Operating Officer.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Renewable natural gas to be extracted from Delta landfill
Next story
Two emergency weather shelters open early in Surrey

Just Posted

SFU students create colouring book to help refugees learn about Surrey

400 copies of the book have been distributed to agencies throughout Surrey, with demand for more

‘Crazy’ win sends Surrey-area field hockey players to Olympic Games

Canadian men earn trip to Tokyo with shootout victory over Ireland

Renewable natural gas to be extracted from Delta landfill

The project, set to be the largest RNG facility in B.C., will capture and purify biogas

South Surrey Red Serge Gala raises $75K for safety programs

Record year logged at 27th annual event

Surrey RCMP warn of CRA scams using police phone number

Police say two reports of scams used ‘caller ID spoofing’ to show the Surrey RCMP non-emergency number

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision with pick-up truck on Mission bridge

Highway 7 and Dewdney Bridge closed for several hours Tuesday night due to crash

Woman charged in stabbing death of common-law husband in Vancouver

Shane Tolmie, 26, was found suffering from a stab wound inside his Downtown Eastside in June 2018

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

VIDEO: Man kicks doors, spits on bus driver in Burnaby

Transit police investigating after the incident on #123 bus that had been heading to New Westminster

Most Read