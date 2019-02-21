Name that playhouse

File photo The Coast Capital Playhouse will soon bear another name, with rights available to another sponsor as of the beginning of April.

Naming rights for the White Rock Players Club’s home venue – currently the Coast Capital Playhouse – are up for grabs again.

Club president Dave Baron confirmed Wednesday that the latest three-year term of Coast Capital Savings sponsorship expires at the end of March. The credit union had been naming sponsor since the theatre’s most recent renovation in 2006.

“We only found out recently that Coast Capital wasn’t going to take up a renewal,” Baron told Peace Arch News.

“It wasn’t that they were upset with us or anything, but they’re focusing more on specifically youth-oriented organizations and redirecting sponsorships toward that.”

But if you’re thinking of putting your name on the building it’s going to set you back a sizable amount of cash, Baron said.

“We’re looking at $30,000 per year for a five-year minimum,” he said, noting that the $150,000 total would cover the costs of three major improvements to the facility, which is not only the venue for five Players Club shows a year – including the Christmas pantomime – but is also rented to outside groups for events and concerts.

Completing the theatre’s upgrade to more energy-efficient LED stage lights; refurbishing the sound system and renewing the theatre’s aging air conditioning and heating system would each cost an estimated $50,000, he said.

“Otherwise we’re quite happy carrying on as we have done and covering our costs with our ticket sales and rental revenues – it’s not like we need any extra support,” he said.

Baron said buying naming rights is “a great marketing opportunity for the right sponsor – their name on an unique, attractive building in a high-traffic location which will only get busier with all the new development going on, and a chance to be associated with a popular, historic and active community organization.”

He suggested that it would suit “banks, insurance companies, development companies – anyone who needs a major presence in the community,” adding that the club is already exploring possibilities with a few potential sponsors.

“We’ve got a little list,” he said.

Signage size and position would likely be similar to the existing Coast Capital signs on the front and back of the playhouse, he said.

“Do we leave the old sign up until we get a new sponsor? That’s something that will become clearer as we go on. There’s not really any time pressure. Ideally, somebody steps in by the first of April, but I’m not really waiting for that.”

Having an appropriate naming sponsor would be a benefit to the club, he said, while noting that, commercial considerations aside, there is a sentimental favourite.

“Our first choice, of course, would be to go back to the original name – the White Rock Playhouse,” he said.

