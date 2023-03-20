Nakusp RCMP responding to a break-and-enter on March. 16. (Contributed)

Nakusp RCMP responding to a break-and-enter on March. 16. (Contributed)

Nakusp man in prison following break-in, RCMP discover ‘underground bunker’ on property

Police responded to reports of a break-and-enter on Mar. 14

A prolific Nakusp offender is in jail following a break and enter last week which uncovered an ‘underground bunker’ full of stolen property.

On March 14, Nakusp RCMP responded to a report of a break-in in the Burton Area on Arrow Lake where they learned several items had been stolen, including a White Ford F350.

Police obtained game camera footage from the area which detected and recorded the suspects involved.

Two days later, on the morning of March 16, a Nakusp officer located the stolen Ford F350 at the back of a known prolific offender’s residence.

Several police attended to the scene where two males were arrested, a search warrant was obtained, and a search of the property was conducted.

According to the Nakusp RCMP, the search revealed a large underground bunker with ‘a significant amount’ of stolen property inside. The search also uncovered stolen property from previous thefts, including tools from a stolen vehicle from the Lumby area.

One of the men arrested was found to be in breach of his house arrest and is serving the remaining sentence in prison.

The investigation is ongoing. The Nakusp RCMP are recommending charges of Break and Enter and Possession of Stolen Property against the two individuals.

READ MORE: Grizzlies squeeze by Princeton 2-1 in second game of conference final

READ MORE: King and Queen of the Mountain competition at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

@ArrowLakesNews
editor@arrowlakesnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nakusp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Anger grips B.C. courtroom after man found not responsible in 2016 slashing death
Next story
Distinctive jacket may be key to mystery of missing man: IHIT

Just Posted

Mike Garisto, president and chief operating officer Columbus Homes (left), thanks Ravi Kahlon (right), Minister of Housing, for the government grant, alongside Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale (second from right), and Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Seniors housing project in Cloverdale gets $6.2M funding grant from provincial government

Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is facing two charges of sexual assault, one for an alleged incident involving a patient at his Surrey practice reported in July of 2022, the other for a similar allegation involving a patient at his clinic’s former Delta location that occurred between July and October of 2019. (Surrey RCMP/submitted photo)
Surrey doctor charged with sexual assault at former Delta clinic

Lloyd Mackey with a book he helped write and edit, The Church in Surrey & White Rock. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
TWU launches online fonds of Lloyd Mackey, retired Surrey journalist and author

Harry & Sons barbers Troy Michaud and Keira Reichelt cut Joey Pitt’s hair at South Surrey Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: ‘Haircut of the century’ for charity at Surrey Eagles hockey game