Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

The Crown wants a year in jail for a man convicted of running naked through a grocery store and into a meat cooler in northern Saskatchewan.

The prosecution also wants Calvin John Jobb to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food that had to be thrown out after his jog down the aisles.

Jobb, who is 51, pleaded guilty to charges, including indecent exposure and mischief, related to his actions in early March.

READ MORE: Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

The defence wants a six-month term for Jobb and says he was hallucinating, scared and very hot after taking what he thought was marijuana.

Court heard during sentencing arguments on Monday that Jobb swung a broom stick, yelled at customers, damaged cash registers, threw meat and jumped into a meat cooler.

He is to be sentenced May 22.

An eight-year employee described Jobb as “acting like a wild animal” and yelling “just shoot me” when police tried to arrest him.

Prosecutor Gail Douglas said it took four officers to get Jobb out of the store and, at one point, he grabbed one of the officer’s Tasers.

READ MORE: Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Legal-aid lawyer Robert Rooney said his client was “in pretty rough shape” on the day in question.

“He knew he was consuming something. He didn’t know exactly what it was and he found that terrifying.”

Rooney said Jobb has been seeking help to get and stay sober. He said the “public shaming” on social media has been difficult for Jobb.

“I’m sure just the Facebook aspects of this case would deter someone from doing this,” Rooney said.

“He is hoping to get on with his life.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Car submerged in Nicomekl River ‘a medical issue’: RCMP
Next story
Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

Just Posted

Second round of gypsy moth spraying in Surrey set for May 13

A low-flying airplane will spray Foray 48B, which contains bacillus thuringienis var kurstaki, or Btk

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

BLOG: Haida Gwaii trip offers ‘opportunity to disconnect’ for South Surrey students

Earl Marriott students, who are currently in Haida Gwaii, share their experience with PAN

PHOTOS: Inside Surrey firefighters’ new multi-use hub – a former fire hall in Port Kells

Purchased by the union local, the renovated building features a Canadian flag made of old hose

Surrey RCMP seize drugs, weapons, expensive vehicles

This happened on May 2 and May 3, in North Surrey and North Delta

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of Maple Ridge bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Body discovered in van at Abbotsford McDonald’s restaurant

Death does not appear to be suspicious, police say

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Most Read