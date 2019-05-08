(Delta Police Department photo)

Naked man detained after climbing on car in North Delta

Officers detained the man under the Mental Health Act and took him to hospital

Delta’s police chief is applauding his officers’ composure as they responded to calls of a naked man on Scott Road on Tuesday.

According to press release, the Delta Police Department received numerous calls just before 7 p.m. on May 7 about a naked man “walking and spinning” down the middle of Scott Road near 90th Avenue. Bystanders told police the man then proceeded to climb onto a vehicle occupied by a family with two children and jump on it. The man also entered the vehicle but was removed by a member of the public.

When police arrived the man was again walking down the middle of Scott Road. Recognizing that the man appeared to be scared and worried, police spoke with him in a calm voice and asked him to sit on the centre median. Officers were able to place the man in handcuffs with no use of force, and apprehend him under the Mental Health Act. The man was then taken to hospital.

“Our officers receive extensive critical incident and mental health intervention training to de-escalate people who may be experiencing a crisis in their lives, whether that is related to mental health or other factors,” DPD Chief Neil Dubord said in press release. “This situation was a bit different as it occurred in a very public manner, but this peaceful resolution is reflective of the type of work our officers do regularly.”

No members of the public were injured during the incident. Police checked in with the family who were sitting in the car when the man jumped on it and they were doing well, though their vehicle sustained some minor damage.

The investigation is ongoing.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish
Next story
Cameras will ticket speeding drivers at seven Surrey intersections – even if light is green

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP ‘confident’ public is safe after threat closes down KPU campuses

All five campuses were evacuated after a threat was made against KPU

Surrey won’t reveal highrise that fails to meet building code standards

City of Surrey citing ‘confidentiality reasons’

Surrey mayor again denies councillor’s attempt to shed public light on police transition plan

Frustrated Surrey Councillor Steven Pettigrew says city council should not be ‘hiding in the shadows’

Naked man detained after climbing on car in North Delta

Officers detained the man under the Mental Health Act and took him to hospital

BLOG: Haida Gwaii trip prompts ‘clearer sense of knowledge on Indigenous culture’

Earl Marriott Secondary students share experience in Haida Gwaii

VIDEO: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

VIDEO: Evacuation ordered after suspicious devices found in Langley

Explosives disposal unit called to Aldergrove business

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

NDP defends new speed cameras coming to 35 intersections

Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding

Employees recovering after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of Abbotsford development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Daughter of 92-year-old Chilliwack man robbed on his porch wants suspect found

‘I don’t think it’s the first time he’s done this and I don’t think it will be the last’

Most Read