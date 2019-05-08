Naked man detained after climbing on car in North Delta

Officers detained the man under the Mental Health Act and took him to hospital

Delta’s police chief is applauding his officers’ composure as they responded to calls of a naked man on Scott Road on Tuesday.

According to press release, the Delta Police Department received numerous calls just before 7 p.m. on May 7 about a naked man “walking and spinning” down the middle of Scott Road near 90th Avenue. Bystanders told police the man then proceeded to climb onto a vehicle occupied by a family with two children and jump on it. The man also entered the vehicle but was removed by a member of the public.

When police arrived the man was again walking down the middle of Scott Road. Recognizing that the man appeared to be scared and worried, police spoke with him in a calm voice and asked him to sit on the centre median. Officers were able to place the man in handcuffs with no use of force, and apprehend him under the Mental Health Act. The man was then taken to hospital.

“Our officers receive extensive critical incident and mental health intervention training to de-escalate people who may be experiencing a crisis in their lives, whether that is related to mental health or other factors,” DPD Chief Neil Dubord said in press release. “This situation was a bit different as it occurred in a very public manner, but this peaceful resolution is reflective of the type of work our officers do regularly.”

No members of the public were injured during the incident. Police checked in with the family who were sitting in the car when the man jumped on it and they were doing well, though their vehicle sustained some minor damage.

The investigation is ongoing.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter