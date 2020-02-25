Naked driver leads Langley, Surrey RCMP on hit and run spree

A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences

A naked man in a stolen car carried out a hit and run spree in Surrey and Langley on Sunday morning until police surrounded and arrested him.

“It is really lucky that no one was hurt,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko of the Surrey RCMP.

The police were first alerted that something was going on at 9:45 a.m., when a break and enter was reported in the 17600 block of 20th Street in South Surrey, Sturko said.

The resident’s vehicle was also taken in the theft.

A short time after, there were two more calls to police, as car owners nearby reported someone had stolen license plates off two different vehicles. Next, the vehicle, now bearing the stolen plates, crashed through a fence around the 19300 block of 73rd Avenue.

Sturko said that the stolen car arrived in Langley’s Willoughby area around 10:30 a.m. as RCMP received numerous reports of an erratic driver, including multiple collisions.

Sturko could not say if the collisions involved other moving cars or only stationary objects, but she said no pedestrians were reported to be hit.

Sometime around this time, a resident in Langley caught video images of the naked driver, who abandoned his car for a time and was seen running around a field near the road. In the video, he hides under tree branches for a few minutes, then runs back and forth across the property, before climbing back into the vehicle and clumsily driving back onto the road.

The man was only wearing shoes in the video, and was intermittently covering his genitals with one hand.

Finally, police caught up with the driver after the car crashed through a fence at a commercial site in the 9300 block of 192nd Street in Surrey around 11 a.m.

The car became stuck and the man tried to flee on foot, but he was surrounded by Surrey and Langley RCMP along with police dog team members and officers from the Integrated Road Safety Unit.

He was arrested unharmed.

“Looks like there was a fair amount of property damage,” Sturko said the spree, which lasted a little more than an hour.

Tyson Joseph Ryan, a 26-year-old Kelowna man, now faces charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, failure to stop, and two counts of theft under $5,000.

READ MORE: Murder suspect arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at cars near Golden Ears Bridge

CloverdalecrimeLangleyLangley RCMPRCMPSurreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say
Next story
Fraser Valley couple wins $500K after finding scratch-and-win while moving

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for missing boy, age 14

Brayden Ritchat, 14, last seen in the 10800-block of 141st Street in Whalley on Feb. 21

Lyn Lay calls it a day after 23 years of work at Surrey Arts Centre

‘I’ll still be working in the non-profit sector with the Youth Arts Council,’ she says

Surrey reduces cab business licence fees to match ride-hailing industry

Meantime, Surrey Board of Trade petition asks government to remove ‘archaic’ taxi boundaries

PHOTOS: Sold-out Surrey party raises $1.35M in ‘Celebration of Care’ at hospital

Hollywood-style event attracted close to 700 people to Aria Convention Centre

Naked driver leads Langley, Surrey RCMP on hit and run spree

A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

Three months later, city official Coun. Dalvir Nahal said she’s more angry than anything

B.C. landlord can’t serve eviction notice because tenant is in jail

Homeowner baffled at arbitrator decision based on notice of hearing not being served properly

Hidden message connects Castlegar homeowners decades apart

The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating

Two B.C. men plead guilty to bus-terminal assault of man with autism in Ontario

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault

B.C. Liberals call for assistance on soaring strata insurance rates

NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country

Most Read