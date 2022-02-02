A 19-year-old was clocked going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver near the end of January 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

A 19-year-old was clocked going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver near the end of January 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

‘N’ driver fails breathalyzer, caught going 145 kms over speed limit in North Vancouver

Driver has lost licence and had car impounded

An ‘N’ driver will be without a car and licence for a while after failing a breathalyzer when police pulled him over for going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver.

RCMP said the 19-year-old man was caught by a Mountie’s radar going nearly triple the speed limit on the upper levels portion of Hwy. 99 last weekend.

“He failed a roadside screening test for alcohol as well,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries. “This was an extreme example of recklessness and disregard for the safety of other people.”

According to ICBC, the fine for excessive speeding runs from $368 to $483, while speeding against a highway sign can cost between $138 and $196. Fines for impaired driving can range from $600 to $4,060 and include a 90-day driving prohibition.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ICBCPolice

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor says seniors in care can choose a social visitor
Next story
Erin O’Toole voted out as Conservative leader by MPs

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s Cindy O’Brien Hugh clears the bar during women’s high jump at the BC Masters Track & Field Championships at Bear Creek Park Aug. 22, 2021. O’Brien Hugh was recently named a 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)
Cloverdale athlete named 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year

Black Press Media file photo
Construction sector in Surrey continues to lag in job recovery

Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)
Surrey Police Service expects to deploy 175 more officers in 2022

Aidan McDonald was picked first overall in this year’s BC Junior ‘A’ Lacrosse League draft. (Photo courtesy of Mark Doyon)
Surrey, Semiahmoo players picked in BC junior lacrosse draft