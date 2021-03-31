New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Administering the vaccine is Brenda Tree, LPN with Pharmacy for Life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

N.B. Premier Higgs gets his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available to only a few age cohorts

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs gets his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic for people over the age of 55 Wednesday in Fredericton.

Higgs said if he’s going to ask people to take the vaccine he should be willing to take it himself, something he said he’s very at ease and comfortable in doing.

