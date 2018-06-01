Museum of Surrey ‘wants your face’

Residents invited to submit photos to be part of Cloverdale facility’s ‘massive photo mural’

The team at the Museum of Surrey, from left, Sandra Borger (visitor experience co-ordinator), Lynn Saffery (museum manager), Jessie McLean (assistant curator of exhibits) and Colleen Sharpe (curator). (Submitted photo)

The Museum of Surrey wants you to snap a selfie or submit your favourite portrait to “be part of history in the making” in a “massive photo mural” at the new $15.7-million facility, set to open next year.

“We’re looking for 2,000 photos of people representing the faces and character of Surrey,” said Lynn Saffery, museum manager, in a release.

“We invite you to participate in telling the stories of Surrey through interactive exhibits, dynamic special events and projects like this exciting mural,” Saffery added.

The museum recommends no more than three to four people for group shots. The resolution of any photo taken on a smartphone is acceptable, and any background is fine as the photos will be turned black and white and filtered.

Portrait orientation is preferred as photos will be resized to wallet dimensions, a release notes.

Photos can be submitted until Friday, June 15.

To enter, complete the photo release form (at surrey.ca/museum) and send it along with your photo via email to museum@surrey.ca. Legal guardians must complete the photo release form for children if sending images of children.

Or you can upload your photo submission on the Heritage Surrey Facebook page or send as a message to the page.

The new Museum of Surrey is set to open in September 2019, at 17710 56A Ave.