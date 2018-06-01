The team at the Museum of Surrey, from left, Sandra Borger (visitor experience co-ordinator), Lynn Saffery (museum manager), Jessie McLean (assistant curator of exhibits) and Colleen Sharpe (curator). (Submitted photo)

Museum of Surrey ‘wants your face’

Residents invited to submit photos to be part of Cloverdale facility’s ‘massive photo mural’

The Museum of Surrey wants you to snap a selfie or submit your favourite portrait to “be part of history in the making” in a “massive photo mural” at the new $15.7-million facility, set to open next year.

“We’re looking for 2,000 photos of people representing the faces and character of Surrey,” said Lynn Saffery, museum manager, in a release.

“We invite you to participate in telling the stories of Surrey through interactive exhibits, dynamic special events and projects like this exciting mural,” Saffery added.

See also: PHOTOS: New look, name and logo for expanded Surrey Museum

See also: $15.7-million Surrey Museum expansion begins

See also: VIDEO: Behind the scenes look at the Museum of Surrey’s $15.7-million expansion

The museum recommends no more than three to four people for group shots. The resolution of any photo taken on a smartphone is acceptable, and any background is fine as the photos will be turned black and white and filtered.

Portrait orientation is preferred as photos will be resized to wallet dimensions, a release notes.

Photos can be submitted until Friday, June 15.

To enter, complete the photo release form (at surrey.ca/museum) and send it along with your photo via email to museum@surrey.ca. Legal guardians must complete the photo release form for children if sending images of children.

Or you can upload your photo submission on the Heritage Surrey Facebook page or send as a message to the page.

The new Museum of Surrey is set to open in September 2019, at 17710 56A Ave.

Previous story
Some Surrey intersections may be safer with LRT: TransLink
Next story
Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder of Red Scorpion gangster

Just Posted

Museum of Surrey ‘wants your face’

Residents invited to submit photos to be part of Cloverdale facility’s ‘massive photo mural’

Surrey, Vancouver shortlisted in $50 million traffic infrastructure competition

Joint submission to implement nation’s first “collision-free corridors” using driver-less vehicles

Bat counters wanted in Surrey

Biologist Mandy Kellner says it’s a “wonderful way” to help collect important scientific information

Serial sex assault suspect nabbed in Surrey, then released by police

Surrey RCMP say an adult male was arrested Sunday (May 27) in connection with four incidents

Feds focus on Semiahmoo Peninsula rail safety

Civic, provincial and First Nations government stakeholders invited to meeting

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

B.C. judge expands pipeline injunction as protesters use ‘calculated’ defiance

Justice Kenneth Affleck said he’d have some sympathy for people opposed to Trans Mountain application

Lululemon shares surge after forecast increase, earnings beat expectations

The stock rise came after Vancouver-based clothing company reported net income of US$75.2 million

VIDEO: B.C.’s minimum wage rises to $12.65

What do you think: Too much? Too little? We ask B.C. businesses, residents what they think

Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans reminds everyone to call their emergency line whenever an animal is in trouble

Blue Jays baseball games in Tagalog language coming to OMNI Television

It’ll be the company’s first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language

Most Read