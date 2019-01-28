Photo of Bradley McPherson and his truck, named “Emma,” at the Burnouts in the Sky charity event held at Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2017. (File photo: Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

Murdered man’s memorial car show on the move from Cloverdale to Langley

New location for the renamed Bradley McPherson Memorial Show & Shine

A car show that memorializes a Surrey murder victim is on the move from Cloverdale to Langley.

The annual Bradley McPherson Memorial Show & Shine remembers the man killed at a Newton house party in 2011.

The charity gathering, previously known as Burnouts in the Sky, has been held at Cloverdale Fairgrounds over the past six summers.

On Sunday, event organizers announced on Facebook that they were moving it to Kwantlen First Nation land in Fort Langley, at 23690 Gabriel Lane, just off Glover Road.

“We have a beautiful big grass field for our (cars), trucks and motorcycles to set up,” the event post noted. “We are so excited with this new location and all it has to offer right on the Fraser River and minutes walk to downtown Fort Langley as well as Brae Campsite right next door for any out of town guests bringing in their cars to the show.”

The event date this summer is Saturday, Aug. 17.

Last November, event organizers said they were searching for a new location for the car show, and also sought to find a new name for it, to avoid a perception of “young hot-rodders being silly” at the gathering.

At the time, Mike MacSorley, general manager of Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, said the nature of the event has caused some problems at the fairgrounds.

“I have had some issues with the way they conduct their show,” MacSorley told the Now-Leader in November. “I don’t want to get into it but they are getting better every year, which is great, but it’s been a five-year process of them not doing burnouts – we don’t want burnouts on our lot.”

The event, which has included live music and a beer garden in addition to close to 200 vehicles on display, raises money for a scholarship in McPherson’s name. The money is reserved for high school students who struggle with attention-deficit disorder, like McPherson did, and also for budding mechanics.

The event features the kind of cars and trucks loved and appreciated by McPherson, who was fond of doing burnouts in a charcoal-coloured truck he called “Emma.”

At age 28, McPherson was shot to death in the early hours of Christmas Eve in 2011. At a house party in Newton, he confronted a male guest who was harassing a female party-goer. Last April, Russell Bidesi was given a life sentence for the crime, and isn’t eligible for parole for 15 years.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019
Next story
Health warning issued on Surrey herbal product

Just Posted

New Wickfest hockey event in Surrey welcomes 800 girls for more than just games

‘The spirit of the festival is that we’re growing not just the player, but the person,’ director says

Gold for first-time biathlon competitor from Surrey

Allison Kelly-Dejesus is with 767 Dearman cadet squadron

PHOTOS: Dance, song, laughter as Surrey welcomes Year of the Pig

Fraser Valley Chinese Culture Association’s seventh-annual spring festival gala drew more than 1,000

Transportation minister says Surrey mayor will have to “work through” his opposition to ride hailing in this city

Claire Trevena tackled ride hailing and other transportation issues Monday in Whalley

North Delta heritage series returns to George Mackie library

Talks will explore the history of Annieville fishing dock and the people behind local place names

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Most Read