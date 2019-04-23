(File photo)

Murder trial prosecutors say U.S woman ‘flew into rage’ after seeing porn on TV bill

Defence attorney says she viewed pornography as a ‘personal affront’

Prosecutors told jurors that an Arkansas woman “flew into a rage” and fatally shot her 65-year-old husband after seeing a satellite television bill that showed a pornography channel had been added.

Testimony continues Tuesday in the capital murder trial for 69-year-old Patricia Hill. She’s accused of killing her husband, Frank Hill, last July at their Pine Bluff home, about 40 miles (65 kilometres) southeast of Little Rock.

According to the Pine Bluff Commercial , deputy prosecutor Holden Raines told jurors Monday that Patricia Hill had previously cancelled the pornography channel but that she shot her husband twice after seeing a bill that showed the channel had been added again.

Defence attorney Bill James says doctors will testify to Patricia Hill’s mental state and that she viewed pornography as a “personal affront.”

READ MORE: Toddler fatally shot in Florida; mom says he found gun in friend’s home

READ MORE: Two Florida middle school girls charged with plotting to kill nine

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
8 ducklings rescued from drain at Florida golf course

Just Posted

Woman found dead in Okanagan Lake identified as Surrey resident

Police ‘do not believe criminality was involved’ in the death of 29-year-old Caitlin Bradley

Officer charged in South Surrey shooting death due back in court May 30

Hudson Brooks died in July 2015

Subdivision, townhome proposals for Cloverdale neighbourhood move forward

Cloverdale Community Assocation opposes subdivision, agrees with BIA’s support of townhomes

Students run blood, stem cell donor drive at Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade

Volunteer youth group One Blood for Life aims to create a more ethnically diverse stem cell registry

‘I feel ready for it’: On a BMX, Surrey man is ‘Cycling for Sobriety’ across Canada

Mat Fee will depart Halifax on May 1 to raise money and awareness for John Volken Academy

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Anti-SOGI activist slams ban on B.C. dad speaking out about transgender son’s case

A judge has told the father to stop publicly objecting to his son’s gender

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

Victims injured in Lower Mainland deck collapse ranged from 15 to 83 years old

Victim Services staff have reached out to those hurt and their families

‘Ghost restaurants’ cooked up by Joseph Richard Group to meet demand of delivered food

The new Meal Ticket Brands venture aims to ‘disrupt’ the local restaurant industry

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Torched SUV linked to Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Manoj Kumar, 30, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the Kitsilano neighbourhood

Most Read