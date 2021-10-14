Nick Goodrick and his daughter, Nikki, at a candlelight vigil held for Devon Goodrick at Douglas Park in Langley City on Oct. 7, 2021. (Langley Advance Times file)

Nick Goodrick and his daughter, Nikki, at a candlelight vigil held for Devon Goodrick at Douglas Park in Langley City on Oct. 7, 2021. (Langley Advance Times file)

Murder investigators now probing case of missing Langley man last seen in September

Devon Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 25

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of missing Langley man Devon Goodrick.

Langley RCMP confirmed Thursday morning the file has been transferred to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Goodrick was reported missing by his family on Monday, Sept. 27. He was last seen early Saturday, Sept. 25, in the area of 192nd Street and 28th Avenue in Surrey, according to police.

One week ago, on Oct. 7, Goodrick’s family held a vigil at Douglas Park to bring awareness about his disappearance.

At the time, Goodrick’s sister Nikki told the Langley Advance Times police didn’t have any leads on his whereabouts.

Goodrick is described as Caucasian, 26 years of age, 6’4” tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and light facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a full black Hugo Boss track suit with a blue stripe down.

This is a developing story and will be updated should more information become available.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to IHIT for more information.

