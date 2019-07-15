Murder charge laid in Tee Bor case in Surrey

Pee Lee Pi, 26, of Surrey has been charged with second-degree murder

Police were called to investigate an assault at a residence in the 13300-block of 105 Avenue on Feb. 17 to find Tee Bor, 68, seriously injured. He died in hospital. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)

Pee Lee Pi, 26, of Surrey has been charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 17 death of Tee Bor, 68, in Whalley.

Police were called to investigate an assault at a residence in the 13300-block of 105 Avenue to find Bor seriously injured. He died in hospital.

Pi was arrested on July 12 and is expected to appear in Surrey provincial court on July 15.

Meantime, police are asking anyone with information to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“Our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to the family of Mr. Tee Bor and anyone else that was affected by his loss,” said Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT.



