Police were called to investigate an assault at a residence in the 13300-block of 105 Avenue on Feb. 17 to find Tee Bor, 68, seriously injured. He died in hospital. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)

Murder charge laid in Tee Bor case in Surrey

Pee Lee Pi, 26, of Surrey has been charged with second-degree murder

Pee Lee Pi, 26, of Surrey has been charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 17 death of Tee Bor, 68, in Whalley.

Police were called to investigate an assault at a residence in the 13300-block of 105 Avenue to find Bor seriously injured. He died in hospital.

Pi was arrested on July 12 and is expected to appear in Surrey provincial court on July 15.

READ ALSO: Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in north Surrey

Meantime, police are asking anyone with information to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“Our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to the family of Mr. Tee Bor and anyone else that was affected by his loss,” said Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Hiker airlifted from Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park Sunday
Next story
June sees drop in home sales, prices for real estate across B.C.: report

Just Posted

Uphill battle for Cloverdale cyclist, 64, and her daughters in Cypress Challenge charity ride

Robyn Wells has lost both of her parents and two uncles to pancreatic cancer

Surrey Fusion Festival by the numbers: Two days of music, food and more at Holland Park

Free admission to 12th annual event this weekend (July 20-21)

Murder charge laid in Tee Bor case in Surrey

Pee Lee Pi, 26, of Surrey has been charged with second-degree murder

Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Team Canada defeats Texas-based Scrapyard International in gold-medal game Sunday in South Surrey

VIDEO: Liberal MP doles out special recognition to Langley area volunteers

Fifteen Langley City and Cloverdale residents were lauded for their community contributions

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Search continues for missing elderly woman in Chilliwack

RCMP, Chilliwack Search and Rescue and community members combing area for Grace Baranyk

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

VIDEO: Hiker airlifted from Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park Sunday

Park east of Chilliwack popular with tourist and B.C. residents who walk up to the falls

June sees drop in home sales, prices for real estate across B.C.: report

Sales dropped by 11.8%, while prices fell by 4%

Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

New rules went into effect July 15

Video captures driver narrowly avoiding hitting Granfondo cyclists in Okanagan

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” said Shaun Siebert

Most Read