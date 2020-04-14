Murder charge laid in Surrey shooting

Police believe it was a random killing, as the accused and victim did not know each other

Robert Tomljenovic, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm in the April 7 shooting death of 21-year-old Pritpal Singh in Surrey.

Police believe it was a random killing, as the accused and victim did not know each other. Singh was found on the front lawn of a residence in the 8800-block of 138th Street at 12:43 a.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, Surrey Mounties and members of the Lower Mainland District’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrested Tomljenovic on April 13 and he is expected to appear in court on April 17.

“IHIT investigators and our partners from the Surrey RCMP worked relentlessly around the clock since day one to advance the investigation of Pritpal’s murder,” said Sergeant Frank Jang, a spokesman for IHIT.

”It is incredibly satisfying to witness the sacrifices and good old-fashioned police work on the part of our investigators culminating in charge approval. The work is not yet done, however, as our file coordination team will be busy compiling final disclosure packages for court.”



