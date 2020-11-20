Sergeant Frank Jang, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Sergeant Frank Jang, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Murder charge laid in 2008 Surrey shooting

David Fitzpatrick, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2008 shooting death of James Groves, 31, in Brownsville

Police have arrested a suspect and a murder charge has been laid in a 12-year-old Surrey homicide.

David Fitzpatrick, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2008 shooting death of James Groves, 31, in Brownsville.

The shooting happened on Oct. 7, at a house in the 10900-block of Timberland Road, a short distance south of the Pattullo Bridge. The Surrey RCMP found Groves after receiving a report of a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. and he was taken to hospital, where he died of his injury.

Fitzpatrick is expected to appear in Surrey provincial court on Thursday, Nov. 26.

“Today’s outcome is the result of years of hard work, discipline, and steadfast pursuit of evidence on the part of our investigators,” said Sergeant Frank Jang, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit. “We believe there are still those with important information about the case who have yet to come forward and we urge them to please reach out to us.”

Police ask anyone with information that could further this investigation to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or contact investigators by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Since IHIT took over investigating homicides from the Surrey RCMP’s serious crimes section in June 2003 it has to date cleared 138 of the total 236 homicide cases it has investigated in Surrey.

These cases, Jang told the Now-Leader, “have been cleared by charge, recommended charge, or cleared otherwise.

“That is a clearance rate of 58 per cent,” he noted.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

IHITSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience
Next story
Two people arrested after high-speed collision on 180th Street and Golden Ears Way in Surrey

Just Posted

Police on scene after a crash near 180th Street and Golden Ears Way Friday (Nov. 20). (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Two people arrested after high-speed collision on 180th Street and Golden Ears Way in Surrey

One person arrested at the scene, one man arrested after fleeing crash on foot

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)
Man who tried to smuggle $1.5M in methamphetamine into Canada sentenced to 8 years

Judge says money likely the motivating factor for 49-year-old Rajkumar Subramaniam

Sergeant Frank Jang, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Murder charge laid in 2008 Surrey shooting

David Fitzpatrick, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2008 shooting death of James Groves, 31, in Brownsville

Surrey Food Bank executive director Feezah Jaffer at the organization’s new home in Newton. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey Food Bank thinking ‘out of the box’ to elicit donations this Christmas

Donations through the holiday season last much of the year for the charity

Norm Lipinski is Surrey’s new police chief.
Norm Lipinksi named as Surrey’s police chief

Virtual announcement being made today at noon

People wearing protective face masks play an air hockey game at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Mandatory masks, bans on social gatherings and more to take effect overnight Friday

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Nix non-essential travel, stay home as much as possible as COVID 2nd wave surges: Trudeau

Trudeau was back outfront Rideau Cottage amid concerning COVID-19 projections from Dr. Theresa Tam

A pedestrian walks past a closed storefront on St. Catherine street as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on local businesses, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
High-income earners in Canada collected CERB, pandemic-related data shows

Tax policy experts note that many higher-income earners saw their workplaces closed

Droptine, a 5-by-5 mule deer buck who was poached within Kimberley limits. This photo was taken by Dallas Rehill who said: It deeply saddens me I won’t be able to photograph this beautiful animal in years to come. (Dallas Rehill photo)
Famous Kootenay deer shot by poacher, sparking conservation probe

“Droptine” was shot within Kimberley city limits, after hunting season closed; CO has leads in investigation

Most Read