Mural project proposed for Cloverdale

A mural project may be coming to Cloverdale.

Laurie Cavan, Park and Rec. GM, released a corporate report July 26 recommending City Council approve murals for Cloverday alleyways.

The Cloverdale Mural Project proposes three murals for the downtown core, one behind the CUPE offices at 5699 176th Street, one behind the Dale building, and one behind Mates uniforms at 5696 176th Street.

Cavan’s report recommends that council, “authorize the Cloverdale Mural Project group to proceed with the implementation of the three murals.”

The corporate report also provided info about the proposed murals.

Mural one, called “Cloverdale,” would be painted behind the CUPE 402 office. Artist July Pohl’s creation has a rural theme, with a chalk-style outlined drawing of a horse, barn, and field behind colourful pink flowers.

“Judy’s design welcomes people to Cloverdale with farming imagery and clover flowers,” the report says.

Mural two, called “Rodeo,” would be painted on the back of the Dale Building in “ultra-saturated colours.” Artist Jean Paul Langois’s mural would depict a rider on a bucking bull, a rodeo clown, and a riderless bucking bull.

“Jean Paul’s design is a bright scene from a rodeo based on historical local photos,” the report says. “This image will be wrapped around the rear of the building.”

Mural three, called “Sunshine Circle,” would be painted on the alley side of the building that houses Mates Uniforms. Artist, and Tweedy grad, Lucy Fournier’s piece depicts the setting sun.

“Lucy’s design is a sun with landscape, inspired by a turn of the century women’s philanthropic group Sunshine Circle of the King’s Daughters founded by Martha Currie.”

Maria Koehn started the Cloverdale Mural Project with some other Cloverdale residents and artists in 2019.

“The members of the Cloverdale Mural Project have been undertaking in-person and online engagement with the community to gather support and concepts for murals,” the corporate report says. “The group started hosting a pop-up art tent at Cloverdale Market Days in 2019 to engage with community members sharing the vision for the Cloverdale Mural Project. Two years later, the group has grown to 12 volunteers consisting of artists, educators, business owners, and parents.”

The report notes the murals will be maintained by the Cloverdale Mural Project for five years and then the responsibility for their upkeep will fall to the building owners.

Cavan’s report also says the proposed building art complies with the City’s mural guidelines. It also says funding has been privately raised.

“Funding for the Cloverdale Mural Project has been obtained through a variety of sources, including private donations, proceeds of fee-based non-profit programming, a kickstarter campaign, and donations from local businesses. Extensive in-kind support has been received from Cloverdale businesses to provide materials and equipment for this project. There is no cost to the City for this project.”

The report notes the Cloverdale Mural Project organizers have a “Mural Art Walk” project in mind where multiple murals would adorn downtown Cloverdale.

“The project proposal plans for an initial set of murals to be installed in 2021 and has intent for future mural implementation,” the report notes.

The 10-page corporate report can be viewed on surrey.ca.



