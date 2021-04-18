Multiple stabbings at Vancouver Island bush party

RCMP forensics investigators scour the site north of Highland School in Comox, where multiple people were stabbed during a party Saturday night, April 16. Photo by Terry Farrell
Three youths were taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds at a bush party in Comox Saturday (April 17).

Capt. Pascal Lafreniere of Comox Fire Rescue was the duty officer in charge when the fire hall received the call for assistance.

“We got the call at about 10:05 p.m.,” he said. “There is … a sandpit in the area of Pritchard and Cambridge. The party had dispersed by the time we arrived. There was a heavy RCMP presence. There were still people in the area but they were getting interviewed by RCMP.

“We had a couple of members assist BC Ambulance but I was not hands-on so I can’t give you any more details.”

Ambulance Paramedics of BC president Troy Clifford confirmed there were three victims, two of whom were ultimately airlifted to hospital.

“Three teens were injured – we believe stabbings … two of them were flown out, the other one taken by road,” said Clifford. “There were three ambulances from Courtenay and Cumberland that responded, along with the other agencies. I can’t speak for the extent of the injuries but the fact that they were flown out and also taken to hospital obviously there were serious enough injuries to warrant a medevac out. I don’t know the extent of their current conditions.”

“These are always challenging calls for paramedics and paramedics and first responders, especially when it involves young people. By all indications the crews and first responders did an excellent job.”

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott confirmed, via Comox Valley RCMP Insp. Mike Kurvers, that a suspect is in custody.

“It was a fight (that) broke out… two (victims) are stable, one is in critical condition,” said Arnott. “We at the Town, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. As we get more information, we will update the community.”

The Comox Valley Record has reached out to the Comox Valley RCMP and School District 71 for additional information.

The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

