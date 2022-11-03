Highway 97 road conditions Nov. 3 at about 7:50 p.m. (Facebook)

Highway 97 road conditions Nov. 3 at about 7:50 p.m. (Facebook)

UPDATE: Multiple multi-vehicle incidents close B.C. Interior highways

Highway 3 is closed near Princeton

UPDATE:

The Coquihalla is now open in both directions after a vehicle incident closed the road northbound.

Highway 5A is closed between Princeton and Highway 97C at Aspen Grove due to a vehicle incident. There is no detour available.

tew

Highway 1 east of Cache Creek is now clear following an earlier collision at Juniper Beach Provincial Park.

Check DriveBC for updates and use caution while on the roads as challenging winter conditions are affecting multiple routes throughout the province.

_____

Multiple highways in the B.C. Interior are closed due to vehicle collisions after an atmospheric river brought heavy snow to mountain passes, on Thursday.

The Coquihalla is closed northbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident. Major delays are expected on Highway 5.

Another crash has closed Highway 3 in both directions near the Sunday Summit between Princeton and Hope. There is no detour available and the next update will be provided at 2 a.m. An assessment is in progress.

Highway 3 near Princeton at about 8 p.m. Nov. 3. (Twitter)

Highway 3 near Princeton at about 8 p.m. Nov. 3. (Twitter)

Eastbound lanes of Highway 97C are blocked due to a collision 3-5 kms west of the Highway 5A turnoff to Princeton.

Highway 1 is closed east of Cache Creek due to a crash near Juniper Beach Provincial Park. There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening.

An early vehicle incident south of Clinton on Highway 97 is now clear, however, motorists should expect delays.

Highway 1 near Cache Creek at about 7:45 p.m. Nov. 3. (Facebook)

Highway 1 near Cache Creek at about 7:45 p.m. Nov. 3. (Facebook)

An atmospheric river is bringing heavy snow to mountain passes. Snow started falling in higher elevations at about 1 p.m. Thursday, causing travel conditions to deteriorate.

Challenging winter conditions are affecting multiple routes throughout the province.

Highway 33 near Big White Road is also closed in both directions due to a crash.

READ MORE: Highway 33 near Big White closed due to collision

READ MORE: City of Kelowna prepared as snow is in the forecast

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayEnvironment Canada weatherSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack RCMP officer faces criminal charges after domestic abuse suspect shot in 2021

Just Posted

Canadian military veteran Lorne Stoutenburg stands in the Cloverdale Legion. This year, he’ll march to Veterans’ Square as part of the Legion’s colour party for the first time. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Legion member served in Canadian military in the ’70s

One of the newly renovated units in Jennings Place in Newton. (Photo: BC Housing)
$7.9M reno makes life ‘nicer for everybody’ at Surrey affordable-housing complex

Richmond “Dick” Deck is seen in his home in Langley. The 101-year-old WWII veteran and former POW will lay a wreath for POWs at the Cloverdale Cenotaph this Remembrance Day. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Former POW Richmond Deck spent several months in German prison camps

Surrey resident Hien Vo, recently won $500k from Lotto Max. (BCLC Photo)
Surrey resident wins $500K from Lotto Max, plans to pay off mortgage