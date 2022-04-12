Multiple Kinder chocolate products recalled due to salmonella risk

There have been no illnesses related to the recall reported in Canada at this time

Easter is right around the corner and Canadians who purchased a number of Kinder chocolate products may be in for an unwelcome Easter surprise.

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple Kinder chocolate products manufactured by Ferraro Canada for possible salmonella contamination. Recalled products include advent calendars, egg hunt kits, Kinder Surprise eggs, Schoko-Buns and mini-eggs.

The chocolatier proactively triggered the recall after multiple batches of Kinder Surprise eggs were pulled from stores in the U.S., Spain and England.

A Kinder production facility in Belgium has been temporarily shut down as health authorities investigate the source of the salmonella contamination.

There have been no reported illnesses from consuming Kinder chocolates in Canada at this time.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but it can still result in illness. Health Canada warns that young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

If you believe you have purchased a recalled product throw it out or return it to the place of purchase. If you believe you have gotten sick from consuming a recalled product, contact a medical professional.

