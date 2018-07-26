Three people were injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Paul Dukes photo)

Multiple injuries after vehicle collision on Highway 15

Emergency crews on scene in South Surrey

Multiple people were injured after a two-vehicle collision on 176 Street, near 28B Avenue, in South Surrey Thursday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said the call came in at 12:40 p.m. and that one person sustained “serious” injuries and was transported to hospital, while two others sustained minor injuries.

Police closed 176 Street between 32 and 20 Avenues to create space for an air ambulance, Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News Thursday at 1:40 p.m. After the air ambulance leaves, a section of the highway will remain closed as police investigate the collision.

White Rock resident Paul Dukes told PAN Thursday he was one of the first people on the scene.

When Dukes arrived, at approximately 1 p.m., he said he pulled over and helped stop oncoming traffic.

“I couldn’t leave, I had to get involved some way,” Dukes said.

He said one woman appeared to have broken a wrist, and a man had sustained a head injury.

“I’ve never seen anything that bad in my life,” Dukes told PAN. “There was debris all over the road.”

Dukes said he saw emergency responders use the Jaws of Life to rescue one of the injured people.

 

Three people were injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Three people were injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Three people were injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Three people were injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Three people were injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
B.C. city goes to court to remove pipeline protest camp
Next story
Port Moody to fine owners up to $500 for leaving pets in hot cars

Just Posted

City reviews downtown Cloverdale for potential supportive housing project

The four-storey, 60-unit housing project is in the ‘initial review stage’

Surrey RCMP says gangsters feeling ‘heat’

The detachment’s Gang Enforcement Team was expanded on July 3rd

$2.2-million road to cut through Cloverdale Fairgrounds

‘Rat running’ a concern for road leading to future Cloverdale Sports & Ice Complex

Surrey RCMP arrest Maple Ridge man in smartphone robberies

Travis Lanouette, 35, is charged with three counts of robbery

Lower Mainland program helps homeless become college grads

Once living on the streets themselves, students at Stenberg College give back through outreach work

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Port Moody to fine owners up to $500 for leaving pets in hot cars

First offence now carries a fine of $100, while getting caught second time will end in a $500 ticket

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read