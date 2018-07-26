Multiple injuries after vehicle collision on Highway 15

Three people were injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Paul Dukes photo)

Multiple people were injured after a two-vehicle collision on 176 Street, near 28B Avenue, in South Surrey Thursday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said the call came in at 12:40 p.m. and that one person sustained “serious” injuries and was transported to hospital, while two others sustained minor injuries.

Police closed 176 Street between 32 and 20 Avenues to create space for an air ambulance, Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News Thursday at 1:40 p.m. After the air ambulance leaves, a section of the highway will remain closed as police investigate the collision.

White Rock resident Paul Dukes told PAN Thursday he was one of the first people on the scene.

When Dukes arrived, at approximately 1 p.m., he said he pulled over and helped stop oncoming traffic.

“I couldn’t leave, I had to get involved some way,” Dukes said.

#SurreyTMC has increased signal green time on 32 Ave to assist with detouring traffic. However, please avoid the area if possible and plan alternate routes. ^rm https://t.co/YN42f2P7l5 — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) July 26, 2018

He said one woman appeared to have broken a wrist, and a man had sustained a head injury.

“I’ve never seen anything that bad in my life,” Dukes told PAN. “There was debris all over the road.”

Dukes said he saw emergency responders use the Jaws of Life to rescue one of the injured people.

Update: Just left my house. Hwy 15 is still closed in both directions from 32nd to 24th. I stated earlier it had reopened. Was only to get emergency vehicles out. — Dianne Watts (@DianneWatts4BC) July 26, 2018

