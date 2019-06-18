The first fire was near Chestnut Crescent.

Update: Multiple fires along the railway tracks in Pitt Meadows

CP rail has closed tracks while firefighters work

Pitt Meadows fire crews have been dealing with multiple fires along the tracks on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a ground fire near Chestnut Crescent, along the CP Rail tracks.

Shortly afterward, as crews were just dealing with the first fire call, a second one came in about a fire near the CP Rail intermodal yard, near Kennedy Road.

There was visible smoke and flames at the second fire, more than 100 feet in size, but no structures were immediately threatened. It was partly contained in a ditch.

The first fire was brought under control by approximately 3:15 p.m., and by approximately 3:30 p.m. the second fire was in the mop-up stage.

READ ALSO: Barns burned, cows killed in Pitt Meadows fire.

A faulty wheel on a train is believed to have started the fires.

According to reports, firefighters requested to close the tracks so they could fight the second fire.

• More information as it becomes available

 


