Surrey Mounties say 176th Street is currently closed after a multi-vehicle collision July 6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Surrey Mounties say 176th Street is currently closed after a multi-vehicle collision July 6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Multi-vehicle collision closes 176th Street

Mounties say road closure indefinite

A multi-vehicle collision closed the southbound lanes of 176th Street between 88th and 96th Avenues July 6.

The collision happened at about 8:52 a.m., say Surrey Mounties.

“RCMP responded to the report of a collision involving multiple vehicles in the 8800 block of 176 Street,” Gurvinder Ghag, RCMP media relations officer, said in a press release.

All southbound lanes on 176th were closed.

“The investigation is in the early stages and it is unknown how long the road closure will remain in effect.”

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the collision—or who may have footage on their dash cam from the same time, and in the general area—to contact them at 604-599-0502.

More info to come.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdalecollisionsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Poilievre continues to lead polls 2 months out from Conservative leadership race vote
Next story
Barnston Island no longer under evacuation alert, but regional park closed due to flooding

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties say 176th Street is currently closed after a multi-vehicle collision July 6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Multi-vehicle collision closes 176th Street

ICBC has released its latest data on the worst crash sites in the province. And in Surrey, the Port Mann Bridge topped the list. Pictured is a crash on the Port Mann Bridge on Sept. 17, 2021. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
These were the 10 worst crash sites in Surrey in 2021

Barnston Island ferry terminal, pictured June 30, 2022, during an evacuation alert. Metro Vancouver rescinded the alert on July 6, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Barnston Island no longer under evacuation alert, but regional park closed due to flooding

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum takes to the stage in Cloverdale during Canada Day, with other dignitaries including MP Sukh Dhaliwal (stage left) and Mounties in red serge (stage right). (Photo: City of Surrey)
OUR VIEW: No excuse for city’s snubs at Surrey Canada Day event