Multi-vehicle collision closes Coquihalla both directions Thursday

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Coquihalla in both directions Thursday evening.
The crash happened on Larson Hill between Hope and Merritt, near Coldwater Road, south of Exit 290.
There is no estimated time of opening, but an update is expected at about 10 p.m.
Drivers near the scene have reported that the crash involved four to five vehicles. Air ambulances took an unknown number of injured people to hospital.
UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy5 in both directions between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, no estimated time of opening. Detour via #BCHwy1, or #BCHwy3 & #BCHwy5A. Next update at 8:00 PM, full details: https://t.co/bFM2NOFeLH #Coquihalla
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 17, 2019