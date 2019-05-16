Multi-vehicle collision closes Coquihalla both directions Thursday

Drive BC has no estimate of when highway will re-open

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Coquihalla in both directions Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Larson Hill between Hope and Merritt, near Coldwater Road, south of Exit 290.

There is no estimated time of opening, but an update is expected at about 10 p.m.

Drivers near the scene have reported that the crash involved four to five vehicles. Air ambulances took an unknown number of injured people to hospital.

