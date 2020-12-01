‘Multi-jurisdictional’ effort leads to arrest of man wanted in Surrey, Chilliwack and Ridge Meadows

After weeks of “multi-jurisdictional surveillance” by the RCMP, a 22-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a string of break-and-enters in multiple cities across the Lower Mainland, including Surrey.

On Tuesday, Ridge Meadows RCMP announced in a news release the arrest of Anthony Randy Kalt, who was apprehended by police Nov. 27 “after a brief foot pursuit.” At the time of his arrest, Kalt had in his possession a firearm associated with a break-and-enter in Chilliwack, police noted.

Throughout November, Ridge Meadows RCMP received numerous reports of break-and-enters to vehicles in which garage-door openers were utilized to gain access to homes.

Tuesday’s announcement notes that “the Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit identified an alleged suspect and, working together with a variety of integrated police units and partner agencies, surveillance was conducted on the alleged suspect.”

The Surrey RCMP Property Crime Unit, the Upper Fraser Valley Detachment (UFVD) and the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) all worked together during the investigation.

“This crime spree highlights the enormous amounts of resources which go into catching a criminal,” said RCMP Insp. Wendy Mehat.

“Offenders do not follow municipal borders and we thank all our partners in the numerous units across the LMD who worked in partnership to bring a dangerous offender safely into custody.”

On Monday, Kalt appeared in provincial court in Port Coquitlam and was charged with 18 offences, including two relating to a Surrey warrant. These were one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Ridge Meadows charges included driving while disqualified; willfully resisting or obstructing a Peace Officer; possessing a loaded or unloaded restricted firearm; possession of a non-firearm knowing (it was) unauthorized; two counts of possessing a firearm, crossbow, prohibited weapon, prohibited device, ammunition or explosive while prohibited; four counts of breach of a release order and one count of breach of a probation order.

Chilliwack-related charges include one count of break-and-enter with intent; two counts of theft under $5,000; and two counts of break-and-enter and committing an indictable offence.

Kalt is remanded in custody until a Dec. 10 court appearance, the RCMP release adds.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

RCMPtheft