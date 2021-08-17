Map of Spences Bridge Highway 1 closure on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Drive BC map)

Map of Spences Bridge Highway 1 closure on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Drive BC map)

Mudslide shuts off Hwy 1 through Fraser Canyon as Coquihalla still closed due to wildfire

This leaves one route for any travellers: Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton

Two of three highways connecting the Lower Mainland and B.C. Interior are currently closed.

As of Monday night (Aug. 16), Highway 1 was shut down indefinitely between Hope and Cache Creek due to a mudslide near Spences Bridge.

The Coquihalla (Highway 5) has been closed since Sunday, due to the raging July Lake wildfire.

This leaves one route for any travellers: Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, before either using Highway 5A from there to Merritt and then using Highway 97 to Kelowna and Vernon.

ALSO READ: Coquihalla closures causes traffic congestion and anger in Princeton

On Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth urged anyone travelling for non-essential reasons to avoid the Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan regions to keep what routes are still available open for possible evacuations.

ALSO READ: Tourists should not travel to Okanagan as region up in flames: Public Safety Minister

There are currently 264 wildfires burning in the province, with the largest and most threatening blazes around West Kelowna, Lytton and Prince George.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Vast majority of B.C. residents support vaccine passports, survey finds
Next story
Diplomats, troops and refugees arrive in Canada as flights resume from Afghanistan

Just Posted

Some of the 46 officers – excluding those who have or will do covert police work – were sworn-in to the Surrey Police Service on July 16. (SPS photo)
Provincewide petition for Surrey police referendum gets underway

BC Lions players practice at the football team's Surrey facility on Monday (Aug. 16, 2021). The CFL squad will play a home game Thursday night (Aug. 19) at BC Place, for the first time in nearly two years. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
PHOTOS: BC Lions practice in Surrey for their first home game in nearly two years

Rajesh Jayaprakash has announced he will be running for the NDP in the Cloverdale – Langley City federal riding. (Facebook image)
Former Surrey mayoralty candidate to run for NDP in Cloverdale – Langley City riding

White Rock Rotary Club’s Lorna Baerg helps catalogue stock at the Rotary Field House for the upcoming charity book sale coming to Peace Arch Curling Centre Aug. 27 to Sept. 1. Bill Haymond photo
Upcoming Rotary Club of White Rock book sale the biggest ever