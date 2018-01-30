Mudslide on White Rock hillside

A mudslide in the 1100-block of Martin Street Monday afternoon caused evacuations and has city officials checking the slope’s stability. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Crews are working to stabilize a hillside property in White Rock following a mudslide Monday afternoon.

“They lost a chunk of their backyard,” deputy fire Chief Ed Wolfe told Peace Arch News Tuesday.

The slide occurred in the 1100-block of Martin Street around 4:30 p.m., and sent debris onto the back of the Victoria Terraces complex, at 15025 Victoria Ave., Wolfe said.

Four residences were evacuated; no one was injured, he said.

Local rail service was also affected due to slides in the area, according to an Amtrak service alert issued Monday.

BNSF Railway imposed a temporary track closure on Monday afternoon, the online alert noted.

The route affected was from Bellingham to Vancouver, the news release noted, though Bellingham to Seattle service was uninterrupted. Alternate bus transportation from Bellingham was to be provided for travellers until Wednesday afternoon.

More to come…