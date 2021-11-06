Métis Nation BC acquires land in Surrey, plans for housing, childcare

The Métis Nation British Columbia announced Saturday (Nov. 6) that it has acquired land in Surrey for an “ambitious goal of creating Métis centres across the province.”

In a release, MNBC notes the $6 million in funding is provided under the Canada-Métis Nation Housing Sub-Accord, which gives the governing members of the Métis Nation control over the design, delivery and administration of housing services. It will be located at 11479 125A St.

The project, which is expected to be complete by 2027, is expected to include purpose-built space for MNBC’s cabinet and Senate, as well as space for the Métis Nation Governing Assembly, office space for chartered communities and gathering spaces.

MNBC adds it’s also planning space for culturally relevant child-care spaces and a “broad array of housing options across the housing spectrum,” which may also include below-market and market-rate rentals.

Over the “next number of years,” according to the release, MNBC will be undertaking Métis Nation consultation on the project to help refine the specifics.

Lissa Dawn, acting president of MNBC, said the nation has “lacked a place where we could truly call home.”

“Building a purpose-built building that has cultural gathering spaces, room for our governing assembly, Senate and Board of Directors is long overdue,” she says in the release.

“The close proximity to rapid transit will allow ease of access for Citizens. In addition to having housing and child care spaces, we are going to continue raising our Nation to new heights.”

MNBC’s headquarters is located in Surrey at 13401 108 Ave. in Whalley. In August, it held a flag-raising event to officially open the site.

MNBC divides B.C. into seven regions, with the Lower Mainland being Region 2.

Louis De Jaeger, MNBC director for Region 2, says the Lower Mainland is home to more than 6,000 registered Métis citizens, and “establishing a Métis footprint in the heart of the Lower Mainland ensures that much needed supports and services are there for generations to come.”



