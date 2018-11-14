MPs meet with Surrey council to discuss RCMP, LRT

Federal government to have quarterly meetings with Surrey

Now that two of Safe Surrey Coalition’s major campaign promises have made it into the council chamber, the city’s members of Parliament had their first sit-down with the newly elected council to lay out the framework for the future.

At the newly elected council’s first meeting Nov. 5, councillors passed a motion to pull out of the RCMP contract and passed a motion to cancel the planned light rail system in the city.

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg attended the followup meeting Tuesday. Although he said what was discussed was “not for public consumption,” he did offer to Peace Arch News some context as to what was on the agenda.

“We’re just looking at how we can co-ordinate and work more effectively together, both at a federal level and working with the City of Surrey. We want to ensure that we have a good working relationship around all of the issues that they’re dealing with,” Hogg said the next day.

Hogg said that they “didn’t go into details of major issues” but instead laid out the a communications plan, including quarterly meetings, looking forward.

The two issues at the forefront right now, Hogg said, was light-rail transit project and RCMP, with the new council voting last week to abandon both, with SkyTrain to replace LRT and a municipal police force to replace the RCMP in two years.

Asked for his opinion on Surrey’s transition from RCMP, Hogg said it’s a decision that should be made by the city.

“They should be responsible for making their decisions locally. I know that they have done a fair amount of work. They looked at what Richmond did, and Richmond did a fairly exhaustive study and made the decision not to go ahead with (a municipal force). Surrey has decided to go ahead with it, it’s certainly their right and we will support them,” Hogg said.

Surrey’s transition to a municipal force has raised questions on how it will affect the White Rock RCMP, as some resources, such as manpower, are shared between the detachments. For example, at least one Surrey RCMP-marked cruiser was in White Rock in the early hours Sunday after an 18-year-old was shot.

“I spoke with some former RCMP officers that worked in White Rock and they tell me that the (identification) section and the dog section, Surrey has covered White Rock for both of those. Obviously there will need to be some type of discussion with respect to that,” Hogg said.

City communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi had told PAN last week that the city is not anticipating any change if Surrey gets a municipal force, however both White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton told PAN this week that they want to discuss the issue privately before commenting publicly. A meeting originally scheduled this week has since been pushed back to next week.

Previous story
Wildfire death toll rises in California as search for missing continues
Next story
Health Minister opens ‘urgent primary care’ centre in Surrey

Just Posted

MPs meet with Surrey council to discuss RCMP, LRT

Federal government to have quarterly meetings with Surrey

Hogg curious if a new recreation centre is needed in Grandview Hights

South Surrey-White Rock MP to host a Town Hall Meeting tonight

Talent show: Cloverdale girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table

Grade 4 student Maya Lakhanpal heads to B.C. talent show finals with unique talent

Fluterrific returning to North Delta Rec Centre

The annual flute concert will showcase music from all genres on Sunday, Nov. 18

Surrey building that has gathered dust for 20 years is for sale again, with bids sought

Potential sale of the long-vacant 104 Avenue Centre is good news, Surrey Board of Trade CEO says

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. teacher suspended 5 days for touching colleague’s buttocks

Lancer Kevin Price of Chilliwack has handed the retroactive suspension for 2017 incidents

Most Read