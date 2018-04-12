B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

A New Democrat member of Parliament is calling on the federal government to launch a criminal investigation against drug manufacturers for their alleged role in the deaths of thousands of Canadians who took opioids.

Don Davies also wants the government to seek compensation for the costs of treating addiction to the drugs.

He notes lawsuits related to misleading marketing in the United States have recovered millions of dollars from a company that hid the addictive qualities of opioids and its executives have been charged.

READ MORE: As feds ease access to prescription heroin, B.C. could see relief

READ MORE: 1,854 overdose deaths since beginning of 2016 in B.C.

A private class-action suit in Canada resulted in a proposed $20 million settlement last year but a Saskatchewan judge rejected it for not identifying issues related to past and potential future health-care costs.

Davies says Canada has not even begun investigating to determine if a drug company that minimized addiction issues in the U.S. did the same in Canada.

Over 4,000 people died of overdoses last year in Canada due to the opioids crisis, and Davies says their families and future users of the drugs deserve justice.

The Canadian Press

