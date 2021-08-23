Surrey Mounties are looking for 14-year-old Emily Gallop-Giles who was last seen Aug. 20 near Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School. (RCMP Handout)

Mounties say teenager missing from Cloverdale

RCMP requesting the public’s assistance to locate 14-year-old

Surrey Mounties are looking for a missing teen.

Fourteen-year-old Emily Gallop-Giles was last seen Aug. 20 at 8:30 a.m. in the 6100-block of Morgan Drive, just east of Lord Tweedsmuir high school.

Mounties are hoping the public can help find her.

“Emily has been out of contact with her caregivers in the past however, given the duration of time that has elapsed without contact, police and her guardians are concerned for her wellbeing,” Elenore Sturko, RCMP media relations officer, said in an Aug. 23 press release.

“Emily Gallop-Giles is described as a Caucasian female, 5’8” tall, 185 lbs, with shoulder-length, purple/red coloured hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow Sponge Bob Square Pants hoodie, and grey pants with a cartoon character print.”

Mounties ask that anyone with information contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


