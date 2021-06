14-year-old charged with aggravated assault in connection with Saddle Lake incident

RCMP in central Alberta say a 14-year-old has been charged in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

Mounties say it appears the shooting on Friday at Saddle Lake Cree Nation was targeted.

They say the boy was flown to hospital in life-threatening condition.

They say he is now stable.

RCMP arrested the 14-year-old in St. Paul later the same day.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with aggravated assault.

— the Canadian Press

