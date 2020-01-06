Composite sketch of suspect. (RCMP image)

Mounties release sketch of Surrey pepper-spray assault suspect

Police ask anyone with info to call the investigators at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2019-196166

The Surrey RCMP has released a composite sketch of a suspect in a Dec. 19 pepper-spray assault in Whalley.

Surrey Mounties said a man responding to a knock at his townhouse door in the 13800-block of 102nd Avenue, at about 8:30 p.m., was hit with pepper-spray before the assailant took off.

Constable Richard Wright said police believe he “may have intended to target a different residence.

“Five people were at home at the time of the assault, three were treated for exposure to pepper spray. No serious injuries were reported,” Wright said.

The suspect is described as South Asian, six feet tall, medium built and wore a black hoodie.

