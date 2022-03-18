Eric Nalleweg is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and about 170 pounds, according to Langley RCMP. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Eric Nalleweg is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and about 170 pounds, according to Langley RCMP. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Mounties need help finding Langley man

35-year-old Lower Mainland resident last heard from Thursday, reported missing on Friday

Langley Mounties are looking for help to find a 35-year-old local man.

Eric Nalleweg, of Langley, was last heard from shortly after noon on Thursday, March 17, and reported missing on Friday, said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

OTHER RECENT POLICE NEWS: Langley RCMP seize weapons, drugs and money in violence suppression campaign

“If you have information that might assist police in locating Eric, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3231,” she requested.

He is described as a Caucasian male, about 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

RELATED: Missing Williams Lake man last seen in North Langley

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMPmissing person

Previous story
Cariboo woman fundraising for Ukrainian refugee shelter near Prague
Next story
Cyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver courthouse. (File photo: Black Press Media)
Surrey pedestrian injured after wandering intoxicated into traffic loses lawsuit

Wayne Hardy’s 2022 utility bill. Hardy said his bill increased by 77 per cent his year and he wants to know why. (Photo submitted: Wayne Hardy)
Cloverdale man ‘shocked’ by 77 per cent increase in utilities bill

South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay.
‘Strange feeling’ to be on Russia’s banned list: South Surrey-White Rock MP

Lumberjack teams compete in a log-sawing competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in 2014. The Cloverdale Rodeo Association has just cancelled the 2022 Country Fair, despite getting City of Surrey permit approval March 7 for the event that was to be held on May long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cloverdale Country Fair cancelled