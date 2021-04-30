Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo)

Mounties looking for witnesses to 'indecent act' in Fleetwood playground

Police say it happened late Thursday after at Coyote Creek Elementary

Surrey Mounties are seeking witnesses to an indecent act in the playground of Coyote Creek elementary school late afternoon Thursday, April 29.

Corporal Vanessa Munn said a woman who was at the playground between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. claimed to have been approached by a South Asian man in his 20s “who appeared to be exposing himself and masturbating.

“The woman yelled and the man fled into a nearby wooded area,” Munn said.

The corporal noted police also on the evening of April 18 received a report of a “suspicious circumstance” in that same area.

“In that incident, a woman was walking in the wooded area near Coyote Creek Elementary when she spotted a man she believed was hiding in the bushes,” Munn said. “When she got closer, the man emerged from the bushes towards her. The woman ran from the area and reported the incident to police.”

READ ALSO: Surrey School District not planning to pull cops out of schools, like Vancouver

READ ALSO: Youths confront man seen masturbating while walking his dog in Surrey

The school is located at 8131 156th St. in Fleetwood. Police ask anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

“This investigation is still in its early stages and it is unknown at this time, if the occurrences are related,” Munn said.

Officers are currently in the area canvassing for any available video or potential witnesses. “Surrey RCMP School Resource Officers are engaged and are working with the school to ensure parents are aware of these recent incidents.”


