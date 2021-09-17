Mounties are hoping the public can help find eighteen-year-old Sanjana Singh. She was last seen Sept. 17 at about 7 a.m. in Cloverdale. (RCMP Handout)

Mounties looking for missing Cloverdale woman

Sanjana Singh was last seen Sept. 17 at about 7 a.m. in 5500-block of 188A St.

Surrey RCMP are looking for a missing woman from Cloverdale.

Eighteen-year-old Sanjana Singh was last seen Sept. 17 at about 7 a.m. when she left her home in the 5500-block of 188A Street.

Mounties say Singh hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

“These actions are out of character for her,” Mounties said in a release. “Sanjana Singh’s family and police are very concerned for her wellbeing.”

Singh is described as an 18-year-old South Asian woman, 5’9”, 145 lbs. She has long dark brown hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black or dark grey hoodie, and grey pants.

Mounties are hoping the public can help find her.

The RCMP ask that anyone with information contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


