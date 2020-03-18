Victoria Park in Coquitlam. (Google Maps)

Mounties looking for man involved in ‘confrontation’ with boy, 9, in Coquitlam park

Police are urging man or any witnesses to come forward

Mounties are looking for a man who got into a “confrontation” with a nine-year-old boy in a Coquitlam park.

RCMP said the incident happened on Monday at about 1 p.m. in Victoria Park.

Police did not describe the “confrontation,” but said the adult man is described as Caucasian, in his 50s, with short brown hair, a brown beard, possibly wearing blue jean and a black denim vest or jacket and driving a newer model silver sedan or coupe.

Mounties also asked the public not to jump to conclusions, saying “many similar confrontations are initially reported as stranger abductions, yet confirmed cases are extremely rare.”

They put out a call to the man, urging him to call police.

Any witnesses are asked to call 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the Major Crime Unit, citing file No. 2020-7193.

Most Read