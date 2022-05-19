Historic Christ Church, built circa 1884, is seen in this undated photo. (Image via City of Surrey)

Historic Christ Church, built circa 1884, is seen in this undated photo. (Image via City of Surrey)

Mounties lay charges in historical sexual assault case in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP seeking information for alleged sexual assaults from 1980s

Surrey RCMP have laid charges in a sexual assault case from the 1980s.

Mounties charged 68-year-old Brian Robert Walks on March 13 for alleged sexual assaults from the mid- to late-’80s. The assaults were said to have happened in Cloverdale at both Christ Church Surrey Centre and Christ the Redeemer Anglican Parish.

Now Mounties are “seeking additional information from anyone who attended the church during that time,” Corporal Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, said in a press release issued May 19.

“Although the alleged incident occurred more than 30 years ago, we believe that there are likely people in the community who attended the church and may have additional information,” added Munn. “Anyone with information, especially those who attended the named churches in the 1980s are asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.”

Munn said police received a report July 8, 2021, about the alleged assaults.

“The alleged sexual assaults occurred between 1985-1988 and involved a young female child who was attending the Sunday school program,” Munn said in the release. “At the time of the offence, the accused was a member of the church committee and Synod Delegate.”

As recent as 2017, Walks was the publicity person for St. Mark’s Ocean Park, an Anglican church in South Surrey.

Munn said charges were laid against Walks on March 10, 2022 and and he was arrested three days later. Walks was then released on court-imposed conditions and has limits on making contact with anyone under 16.

“Anyone with information can contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and request to speak with the Special Victims Unit,” Munn added.

Black Press Media reached out to St. Mark’s Ocean Park for comment, but did not hear back by publication time.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

sexual assaultsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Ed Fast out as Tory finance critic after criticizing leadership candidate Poilievre
Next story
Former B.C. legislature clerk guilty on one count of fraud, breach of trust

Just Posted

Historic Christ Church, built circa 1884, is seen in this undated photo. (Image via City of Surrey)
Mounties lay charges in historical sexual assault case in Cloverdale

rcmp
Surrey pawn shop owner charged with stolen-property offences

One person was taking to hospital following a crash that left an SUV on its roof in the Fraser River. (Shane MacKichan photo)
SUV flips into Fraser River in Delta

The Champion of the Crescent paddleboard event is scheduled for July 23 at Blackie Spit Park. (Contributed photo)
Champion of the Crescent paddleboard event to return this summer