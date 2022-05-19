Mounties lay charges in historical sexual assault case in Cloverdale

Historic Christ Church, built circa 1884, is seen in this undated photo. (Image via City of Surrey)

Surrey RCMP have laid charges in a sexual assault case from the 1980s.

Mounties charged 68-year-old Brian Robert Walks on March 13 for alleged sexual assaults from the mid- to late-’80s. The assaults were said to have happened in Cloverdale at both Christ Church Surrey Centre and Christ the Redeemer Anglican Parish.

Now Mounties are “seeking additional information from anyone who attended the church during that time,” Corporal Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, said in a press release issued May 19.

“Although the alleged incident occurred more than 30 years ago, we believe that there are likely people in the community who attended the church and may have additional information,” added Munn. “Anyone with information, especially those who attended the named churches in the 1980s are asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.”

Munn said police received a report July 8, 2021, about the alleged assaults.

“The alleged sexual assaults occurred between 1985-1988 and involved a young female child who was attending the Sunday school program,” Munn said in the release. “At the time of the offence, the accused was a member of the church committee and Synod Delegate.”

As recent as 2017, Walks was the publicity person for St. Mark’s Ocean Park, an Anglican church in South Surrey.

Munn said charges were laid against Walks on March 10, 2022 and and he was arrested three days later. Walks was then released on court-imposed conditions and has limits on making contact with anyone under 16.

“Anyone with information can contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and request to speak with the Special Victims Unit,” Munn added.

Black Press Media reached out to St. Mark’s Ocean Park for comment, but did not hear back by publication time.



