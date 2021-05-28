Corporal Scotty Schumann of the Surrey RCMP Police Mental Health Outreach Team (PMHOT) is the recipient of the 2020 RCMP Veteran’s Award. (Now-Leader file photo)

Policing

Mountie honoured for his work supporting Surrey’s vulnerable

Corporal Scotty Schumann is recipient of 2020 RCMP Veteran’s Award

A Mountie is being recognized for his work in Surrey to help people overcome the challenges of homelessness, addictions and mental health.

Corporal Scotty Schumann of the Surrey RCMP Police Mental Health Outreach Team (PMHOT) is the recipient of the 2020 RCMP Veteran’s Award, Surrey RCMP announced Friday morning.

“I can’t think of an officer who is more deserving of this award,” says Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of Surrey RCMP. “Corporal Schumann always leads his team by example, demonstrating kindness and compassion to those around him.”

The RCMP Veteran’s Association presents the award to a Surrey RCMP officer who exemplifies the force’s core values (accountability, respect, professionalism, honesty, compassion, integrity). The member must also promote a safe community, and initiate progressive ideas in service delivery, community engagement and law enforcement.

During the past three years as a member of the Surrey Outreach Team and PMHOT, Schumann played a “significant role ensuring Surrey’s vulnerable community members are supported and offered the appropriate services,” an RCMP release states.

“In 2018, Schumann was instrumental in helping 160 people who were living on 135A street, transition from homelessness to housing and shelters. As part of the Surrey Outreach Team, he worked tirelessly alongside Fraser Health, BC Housing and the City of Surrey to provide services and support, assisting area residents to transition into housing safely and with dignity.”

‘FIGHT 4 HOMES’: Surrey homeless call for housing one year after tent city dismantled

The PMHOT was established in March 2019 – an amalgamation of the Surrey Outreach Team with the Police Mental Health Intervention Unit – after it was recognized that homeless people were more spread out throughout the city.


Corporal Scotty Schumann of the Surrey RCMP Police Mental Health Outreach Team (PMHOT) is the recipient of the 2020 RCMP Veteran's Award. (Now-Leader file photo)
