Photos from scene suggest motorcycle T-boned SUV at 88th Avenue and 126th Street at about 9 p.m.

A crash at 88th Avenue and 126th Street sent a motorcyclist to hospital in serious condition on Monday night in Surrey. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

SURREY — A crash in Surrey sent a motorcyclist to hospital in serious condition on Monday night.

Photos from the scene suggest the motorcycle T-boned an SUV. It happened at 88th Avenue and 126th Street at about 9 p.m.

After the crash, 88th Avenue was closed from 128th Street to 124th Street for several hours.

More to come.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter