(Black Press file photo)

Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after morning crash in Surrey

Police say crash happened just after 7 a.m. near intersection of King George and 132nd Street

Police in Surrey are looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a crash sent a motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries this morning in Whalley.

Surrey RMCP say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of King George Boulevard and 132nd Street. Police say a motorcyle crashed with a car that had four people inside. They were cleared at the scene.

King George Boulevard northbound will be closed as investigators process the collision scene. Road closures will be in effect for several hours. The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team have assumed conduct of the investigation.

This was the second serious crash Wednesday morning in Surrey. At about 6:20 a.m., a pedestrian was killed on Highway 17 in the intersection at Bridgeview Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca. Officers are specifically looking for witnesses with information about the driving behaviours of the vehicles involved in the collision.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute
Next story
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Highway 17 in Surrey

Just Posted

NDP asks Elections BC to investigate alleged Liberal voter fraud in Surrey-Fleetwood

Campaign organizer MLA candidate Garry Thind allegedly solicited personal information from voters to request mail-in ballots over the internet

Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after morning crash in Surrey

Police say crash happened just after 7 a.m. near intersection of King George and 132nd Street

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Highway 17 in Surrey

Police want to talk to witnesses or anyone who might have dash-cam video

Semiahmoo Secondary, SFN partner for Orange Shirt Day

South Surrey high school, First Nation also planning future collaborations, vice-principal says

Air quality across the Lower Mainland could worsen slightly

AQ health index could see ‘low risk’ gravitate into ‘moderate risk’ from Vancouver to Hope

105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Orange Shirt Day lessons of past in today’s classrooms

Phyllis Webstad, who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in British Columbia, is credited for creating the movement

Greens’ Furstenau fires at NDP, Liberals on pandemic recovery, sales tax promise

She also criticized the NDP economic recovery plan, arguing it abandons the tourism industry

U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Here are key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3

Most Read