Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after morning crash in Surrey

Police say crash happened just after 7 a.m. near intersection of King George and 132nd Street

Police in Surrey are looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a crash sent a motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries this morning in Whalley.

Surrey RMCP say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of King George Boulevard and 132nd Street. Police say a motorcyle crashed with a car that had four people inside. They were cleared at the scene.

King George Boulevard northbound will be closed as investigators process the collision scene. Road closures will be in effect for several hours. The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team have assumed conduct of the investigation.

This was the second serious crash Wednesday morning in Surrey. At about 6:20 a.m., a pedestrian was killed on Highway 17 in the intersection at Bridgeview Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca. Officers are specifically looking for witnesses with information about the driving behaviours of the vehicles involved in the collision.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

