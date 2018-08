Force of the impact sheared off a light standard

First responders on scene at a fatal motorcycle accident on Yale Road West Friday night in Chilliwack.(Shane MacKichan Photo)

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday night west of Chilliwack.

The incident occurred at around 11:15 p.m. when the driver lost control of the bike on Yale Road West near Royal Wood Drive.

The force of the impact sheered off a light standard.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

Traffic in the area was diverted for several hours as police completed their investigation.