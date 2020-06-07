One person was reportedly sent to hospital after a vehicle collision in Surrey on Saturday. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Motorcycle collision in Cloverdale reportedly sends one person to hospital

Collision occurred Saturday on the 17000-block of Highway 10

At least one person was taken to hospital after a car collided with a motorcycle in Cloverdale Saturday evening.

The collision reportedly occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on the 17000-block of Highway 10.

“A sports car rear-ended a motorcycle in the eastbound fast lane. The collision sent the rider several metres down the road where paramedics and firefighters tended to him/her,” a witness told Peace Arch News. “The force of the crash actually embedded the motorcycle in the front end of the sports car. Paramedics transported the rider with unknown but presumed serious injuries.”

Peace Arch News reached out to Surrey RCMP for comment Sunday morning.

collision

