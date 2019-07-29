Mother of man missing in Fraser Valley area offers $10,000 reward

Kristopher Couture last seen in January and his vehicle found at Elk Thurston trailhead

This past weekend the mother of missing Kristofer Shawn Couture, 25, put out a $10,000 reward offer for information leading to finding her son.

The mother of a man missing in the Chilliwack area is now offering a $10,000 reward.

Kristofer Shawn Couture was last seen in Burnaby on Jan. 25, and his car was at the Elk-Thurston trailhead in Chilliwack on Jan. 26.

Since then his mother Eva Couture has pleaded for help with the public to find her 25-year-old son.

In May, Eva was in Chilliwack at the local RCMP detachment making a tearful plea for tips.

Then last month, she launched a civilian search of Elk-Thurston in the hopes of finding her son.

“The police do believe he’s on that mountain,” Couture told The Progress in late June. “That’s where they’re concentrating the search.”

Various individuals and small groups have gone on hikes in the area, and on July 7 a co-ordinated search took place but nothing has turned up. There have also already been two searches of the area by Chilliwack Search and Rescue.

Couture moved to the Lower Mainland from Edmonton to look for work. Of the few things police know: Kristofer went to work the morning of Jan. 25 in Maple Ridge and then the Good Life Gym in Burnaby later that same day; they believe he used his Visa or bankcard at a grocery store in Coquitlam on Jan. 26 around 1 p.m.; then his car, a grey Saturn, was first spotted on Elk Thurston Trail, near Chilliwack, by a police officer who happened to be there on Jan. 27.

Over this past weekend Eva Couture posted to the Facebook page dedicated to the search, Missing: Kristofer (Kris) Couture, a new poster with the $10,000 reward offer.

The terms of the $10,000 reward include the fact that the recipient can remain anonymous, and it does not require physically taking the family to Kristofer’s location.

“No other information is required aside from information provided for the reward to enable the family to locate Kristofer,” the terms posted on the Facebook page say, in part.

